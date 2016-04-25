Beyoncé's mom may have blown up her spot with an Instagram post, which has her toasting Lemonade, both figuratively and literally.
Tina Knowles posted a photo that shows her and Beyoncé (yes, that's her in that Ivy Park hat) cheersing two Mason jars full of lemonade to the latter's latest album, which has her getting more personal than ever.
Beyoncé has yet to comment on the specifics of the album, which talks openly about infidelity, but her mom's caption to the photo seems to reveal that the infidelity Bey references on the record and her decision to ultimately forgive is very real. It's just not clear whose infidelity Beyoncé is forgiving.
"Toast to lemonade," Knowles wrote in the caption. "B worked so hard on this project day and night! It was soo important to her to offer something that would bring about healing and hope to the universe!"
While many of us are obsessing over the most controversial lyrics on Lemonade that could give us a hint of the current status of Beyoncé and Jay Z's relationship, Knowles seems to be letting us know this album was her daughter's catharsis. It was Beyoncé's chance to show everyone that you can get through the hard times and come out even stronger.
Knowles knows this well, since she dealt with the infidelity of her own husband and Beyoncé's father, Matthew. She chose to leave and start again, remarrying last year in a picture perfect wedding to actor Richard Lawson. It's something Beyoncé wrote about on her 2014 song "Ring Off," and could very well be writing about on Lemonade.
Beyoncé's proud mom ends her post by sharing a little advice: "No matter what you've gone thru in life you can always come out on the other side!"
Clearly, those glasses of lemonade Beyoncé and her mom are holding will always be half full. We'll gladly cheers to that.
