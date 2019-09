While many of us are obsessing over the most controversial lyrics on Lemonade that could give us a hint of the current status of Beyoncé and Jay Z's relationship, Knowles seems to be letting us know this album was her daughter's catharsis. It was Beyoncé's chance to show everyone that you can get through the hard times and come out even stronger.Knowles knows this well, since she dealt with the infidelity of her own husband and Beyoncé's father, Matthew. She chose to leave and start again, remarrying last year in a picture perfect wedding to actor Richard Lawson. It's something Beyoncé wrote about on her 2014 song "Ring Off," and could very well be writing about on Lemonade.Beyoncé's proud mom ends her post by sharing a little advice: "No matter what you've gone thru in life you can always come out on the other side!"Clearly, those glasses of lemonade Beyoncé and her mom are holding will always be half full. We'll gladly cheers to that.