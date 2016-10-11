You'll Use These Halloween-Store Beauty Finds All Year Long

We're happy to drop our dough on fall launches, jewel-toned palettes, and brand-new nail colors, but Halloween makeup? Not so much. There's really only one day a year we can wear Mystique-inspired blue face paint, vampire blood, or witchy warts, and by the time it rolls around again, we're on to a new look. We're beauty-obsessed, but we're also not trying to go broke just to win the award for best costume.
So we scoured the online shelves of our favorite Halloween stores to find the hidden beauty gems we can buy for the holiday and reuse for the rest of the year. No more tossing out that one-night-only makeup with all the stale candy — these buys will stick around for the long haul.
Ahead, check out eight of the best finds. They're from brands makeup artists love for their cool color options and major pigment payoff. And best of all, you can bet none of your friends will have 'em, which is more than we can say about that Kenneth Bone costume.
