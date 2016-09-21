While we love summer, there’s something about fall that makes us feel all fuzzy inside — and, no, it's not just the return of PSLs and booties. We're talking about brand-spankin'-new beauty launches — in rich, moody shades indicative of the lowering temps. The hour has officially come, and it’s hard to contain our excitement.
As we say goodbye to summer Fridays and long weekend getaways, we think there's a silver lining here: a revamped beauty wardrobe. We dare you to experiment with your look (rosy shadow, anyone?) or toss your citrusy fragrance for a woodsy one. There are plenty of new skin-care innovations to coddle your sun-parched faces. And who can forget about all the game-changing hair products — including ones that will return your hair to its pre-summer state? Finally, there are jewel-toned and rose-gold items we're happy just staring at for extended periods of time.
Ahead, find 30 launches we're already loving, and prepare yourself for a full-on fall haul. It's time.
