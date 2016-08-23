Starbucks Has A Top-Secret Plan For This Year's PSL Launch

Year after year, Starbucks brings us Pumpkin Spice Latte-themed surprises. Since the drink's creation in 2003, we’ve gone from the OG PSL only available at Starbucks locations to being able to brew it ourselves at home with PSL K-Cup, Via, and tea. These days, you can even buy it by the bottle.
We’ve made it through pumpkin shortage scares, and we’ve seen limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Latte birthday mugs. In 2014, @TheRealPSL joined Twitter. A lot has happened since PSL popped up on Starbucks menus 13 years ago. In a recent press release penned by the Pumpkin Spice Latte itself — himself? — the beverage takes a trip down memory lane and details all the major events mentioned here, plus more.
Most importantly, though, PSL hints at something BIG that's coming this year. Number 13, the final of the favorite PSL moments, reads, "TBH, what I’ve got planned for this year is hot. Can’t wait to share it soon but gotta put the finishing touches on it first — then we’ll chat. 'wink'" Talk about leaving us in suspense. What could this PSL-themed surprise be?
Last year, Starbucks gave a few lucky customers early access to the drink with a special password distributed via Twitter, and started the Orange Sleeve Society. How in the world is the coffee chain going to top that? Don't worry, you know we'll be following this closely and keep you posted as soon as we hear anything.
