Starbucks Started Its Own Secret Society

When we think of a secret society, the first thing that comes to mind is exclusivity. But, Starbucks is going against the grain with its first-ever secret society, which is not only not a secret; it looks as though we're all invited, too.
The PSL Twitter account (our source for quite a bit of Starbucks news these days) announced that fans can now join the Orange Sleeve Society. Which, in layman's terms, means you can get your very own orange PSL drink koozie. When you click the link, you're taken to a page that reads, "You've Been Invited To Join The Orange Sleeve Society." The only catch is that you have to share the info with a friend before you can get your latte-cup accessory.
Despite the fact that the pumpkin spice trend seems to be on a downward spiral this year, many PSL lovers are unwavering in their obsession with the beverage that started pumpkin spice mania in the first place. Need proof? Plenty of fans have been posting their Orange Sleeve Society koozies on Twitter to show off their membership. (Fortune)
Received my orange sleeve today. Thanks @TheRealPSL! #TeamPSL #OfficialOrangeSleeveSociety 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/JN8YdXbrBH— Kelly Kuehneman (@KellyKuehneman) October 2, 2015
@TheRealPSL Ayyyyy 😎 #OfficialOrangeSleeveSociety member, yo 💛☕️ pic.twitter.com/OiW9oefPcg— Quinn (@littlerainfox) October 6, 2015
