You Can Buy Bottled Pumpkin Spice Frappuccinos Soon

It’s pumpkin spice season, everyone. Cheerios was the earliest brand to preemptively declare fall, but Starbucks will soon follow suit. And they’ll do so in a way that they’ve never done before.
Initially, the chain was set to release bottled Pumpkin Spice Frappuccinos as Costco exclusives. Those drinks were only available in packs of 15, and obviously only at Costco. That’s a horror that even Stephen King wouldn’t conceive of. Luckily, the beverage overlords have heard our anguished cries. Unspecified “major grocery stores” will be carrying individual bottles of the beverage for under $3, according to Consumerist.
We already know pumpkin spice tricks your brain, but we don’t need to be tricked into knowing this is a great idea. We’ll be keeping a well-stocked refrigerator of Pumpkin Spice Frapps for sure this autumn season.
