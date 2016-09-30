Out of the four-city circuit that sends the fashion flock into a frenzy, Paris Fashion Week is when Kim Kardashian truly flourishes. She's an undeniable influence on the runway, and can make a crowd of eager showgoers wait for her to take her seat before the show can begin. Still, she keeps her appearances in New York, London, and Milan quite limited, save for the requisite attendance at Yeezy as the Wife of Pablo. Kimmy really doesn't attend much — that is, until the whole show reaches the French capital. Then, she promptly arrives for her standing reservation at L'Avenue.
Now, you can imagine that if Kardashian is only attending the very last stretch of Fashion Month, the lewks she serves will be worth the wait (and, probably, very carefully planned). This time around, we've noticed the reality star fully embrace the sheer trend in most of her Parisian get-ups. There was the netted bodysuit at Balmain; followed by the sheer panels on slouchy, high-waisted trousers (and a faux-nude bandeau). Before that, there was a translucent wrap dress and a black lace bodysuit.
Over the course of a few days, Kimmy offered up four vastly different takes on the sheer trend. Ahead, we rounded them up (and broke them down), so you, too, can make like a Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week — whether or not a Balmain after party invite is included.
