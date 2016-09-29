Forget seasonal lattes: Fall is our favorite time of year because of all the limited-edition, holiday, and brand-new makeup launches that drop like crazy. The only hitch? We end up spending a heap of money chasing the latest goods to add to our beauty stash. Thankfully, today’s most swoon-worthy release, the ColourPop Studio 1400 Eyeshadow Quad, costs less than that sad salad from your local lunch spot, and — surprise! — will be available today on the brand's website at 1 p.m. EST.
Inside the deco, cobalt-blue-and-gold-foil box are four eyeshadow shades that keep popping up in this season’s most covetable — and slightly more expensive — palettes (like the Anastasia Beverly Hills Master Palette By Mario and the Kat Von D Metal Matte Palette). Among them: metallic khaki, emerald, burnt orange, and burgundy that are so rich, you’ll wonder why black smoky eyes reigned supreme for so long. Even better, the quad will only set you back $18. So get ready to add-to-cart — it's going to sell out quick.
