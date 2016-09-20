Just last month, Kat Von D Beauty teased new studded lipstick shades on Snapchat. Well, best. News. Ever. The colors just dropped today — and we cannot contain our excitement. On the roster includes a reddish-brown (Lolita 2), a deep magenta (Double Dare), and a dusty brick red (Mother). They're all packaged in cooler-than-ever, metallic grey, studded tubes that’ll make you feel like a modern-day Joan Jett when you swipe one from your purse.
Want in? You'd better shape up fast. The limited edition ‘sticks are available online only, starting today, according to Von D's Instagram account. Keep an eye on Sephora’s website to snag yours — these babies are sure to be gone in a snap. But if you miss them, they'll also be hitting brick-and-mortar stores on October 7. (Phew.)
