Chrissy Teigen is never far away from something adorable. Whether it's her husband, John Legend, or her brand-new baby, she has a way with super cute sidekicks.
Teigen, as you may well know, is the author of a cookbook, Cravings. An unapologetic foodie, Teigen is a big fan of grub you actually want to eat. (Although, I should note, you can't eat like Chrissy Teigen all the time. We should know — we tried it.) She's also currently planning for a second cookbook. Who, you ask, helps Teigen develop her recipes? Who stays by her side through french toast casseroles and cacio e pepe?
She doesn't work alone. No, Chrissy has a sous chef. Observe:
Though short, little baby Luna Legend is a master in the kitchen. She specializes in filet mignon and saliva-covered pacifiers. Though she lacks the dexterity to chop onions properly, she is still an asset in the kitchen because she can lie around and look adorable and that is always helpful. In the photo, Luna and her head chef observe a cast-iron skillet. Perhaps they are preparing to season it? Or maybe they're dreaming up the perfect frittata? We suspect little Luna is, like Ratatouille, a teeny-tiny creature who is very good with food.
Whatever it is the two cook together, we want in.
