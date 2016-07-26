Comedy goddess Mindy Kaling has always been fairly transparent about her struggles in the kitchen. She’s been known to post photos on Instagram of her somewhat-messy culinary creations with hilarious captions like, “I baked these blueberry muffins this morning and I hated every second of the process of doing it.” Though Kaling has a tumultuous relationship with cooking, she’s also a die-hard lover of good food.
Despite her kitchen conflicts, Mindy seems to have really taken to one cookbook, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. In a surprising departure from her usual self-depreciating posts about her cooking skills, the comedy writer recently posted a photo of Cravings on Instagram, saying it was her favorite cookbook. She also implored her followers to get their hands on the book ASAP and, "do a full Julie & Julia with it like I'm doing."
We love this post for so many reasons: as fans of Chrissy's, fans of Mindy's, and fans of romantic comedies from Nora Ephron. Pulling a Julie & Julia with Cravings is a downright inspired idea. And since Mindy's romantic-comedy obsession is as well documented as her food obsession, we wouldn't expect any less from her. Chrissy Teigen even commented on the photo thanking Mindy for the support. "I don't believe this! So awesome," she wrote, preceded by the longest "nooo" in recorded history (an excited, "no way!" kind of no, we're guessing). "Thank you, thank you!"
Almost immediately after her Cravings post, Kaling posted another photo of her cooking. This second post referenced her discomfort in the kitchen. Perhaps Kaling will love Teigen's upcoming cookbook even more, as it promises to focus on easier recipes.
