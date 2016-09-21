Your Favorite Shoe Brands Got Fashion-ified For Spring '17

Something strange is afoot, literally, across the pond. While New York Fashion Week this season was largely defined by the "see now, buy now" phenomenon, once Fashion Month moved on to London, the standout trend became more of a comeback story. For spring '17, British designers are all about some of our favorite — or at least nostalgia-inducing — shoe brands, creating totally unexpected (and seemingly random) collaborations to accompany their new designs.
You may have already heard about (and either loved or hated) Christopher Kane's puzzling and incredibly divisive decision to send Crocs down the runway. Before the Crocs had their unexpected LFW cameo, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi featured another surprising pair-up, working with Ugg to create what appear to be the most comfortable flatforms known to mankind. Then, at the tail end of London Fashion Week, Shrimps officially made it a thing by lending its signature faux-furry accents and textures to Converse All Stars.
These aren't the first brands that come to mind when we think of catwalk footwear. Then again, it's a pretty on-trend solution to rounding out a look. We've seen so-called "ugly" shoes get a popular boost over the past few years — from the rise of the Birkenstock to Ugg's ongoing rebrand effort. Still, this spring '17 approach is a bit different, because designers are reinventing these instantly recognizable silhouettes with their own brand signatures, making them runway-worthy pieces. Now, will the fashion flock bite? We'll have to wait to see once these styles hit shelves; yes, most of these will actually be available for purchase. Check out the collaborations ahead, and decide for yourself if these kicks are blasphemous or brilliant.
