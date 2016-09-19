The Emmys are a night of celebration. It's an evening when standout television programs, along with their cast and crews, are honored for their creativity, popularity, and craft. And like with most awards shows, near the end there is always the somber "In Memoriam" video. This year, country singer Tori Kelly performed a heart-breaking cover of "Hallelujah" as pictures and brief clips of celebrities and notable figures from Gene Wilder to Garry Shandling to Prince were displayed on a large screen.
However, a notable young performer was absent from the video — 22-year-old singer Christina Grimmie, who was killed in June following a performance in Florida. Kelly herself even wrote a song in honor of Grimmie following her death.
In anticipation for the show, one of her fans tweeted "I hope #ChristinaGrimmie is remembered at the #Emmys tonight #TheVoice." Unfortunately, she was not. The Voice did, however, take home an award for best reality competition program. Grimmie had come in third place when she competed on season 6 of the show.
Not only are her fans upset for the snub, but the circumstance of her death makes it especially bizarre that she was not mentioned at all. She was shot and killed by a delusional fan during a meet-and-greet. One would think that since gun control is such an important topic for Hollywood celebrities (along with stalkers and threatening fans) that they would have honored Grimmie.
Now, her fans are rallying together on Twitter to remember the late-singer who died too young in senseless gun violence.
However, a notable young performer was absent from the video — 22-year-old singer Christina Grimmie, who was killed in June following a performance in Florida. Kelly herself even wrote a song in honor of Grimmie following her death.
In anticipation for the show, one of her fans tweeted "I hope #ChristinaGrimmie is remembered at the #Emmys tonight #TheVoice." Unfortunately, she was not. The Voice did, however, take home an award for best reality competition program. Grimmie had come in third place when she competed on season 6 of the show.
Not only are her fans upset for the snub, but the circumstance of her death makes it especially bizarre that she was not mentioned at all. She was shot and killed by a delusional fan during a meet-and-greet. One would think that since gun control is such an important topic for Hollywood celebrities (along with stalkers and threatening fans) that they would have honored Grimmie.
Now, her fans are rallying together on Twitter to remember the late-singer who died too young in senseless gun violence.
Advertisement
I'm still shocked that they didn't mention Christina Grimmie in the "In Memoriam" segment at the #Emmys last night.— den 💀 (@jetblackmalec) September 19, 2016
You didn't even mention Christina Grimmie? Where's the justice? #Emmys— heymacooo (@MacoKatigbak) September 19, 2016
#Emmys you forgot the young and very talented Christina Grimmie on your "In memoriam" so sad— Katherine Sánchez M. (@KathySanchezM) September 19, 2016
Advertisement