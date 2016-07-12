After singer Christina Grimmie's tragic death, celebrities offered an outpouring of support to her family and her memory. A month later, it's clear the world is still thinking of her.
On Sunday, singer Tori Kelly debuted a song on YouTube written in honor of Grimmie called "Blink of an Eye," Cosmopolitan reports.
"Can't help but think who you would be if you had just the chance to turn 23," goes the sad song, co-written by singer/songwriter Zac Poor. Kelly sings slowly and soulfully as she strums on her guitar in a performance that earned kudos from Justin Bieber.
"My heart was and is still so heavy when I think of her not being with us," she wrote in the YouTube description. "However, I am still comforted knowing that I'll get to see her again someday in heaven."
She wrote that "Blink of an Eye" was about more than Grimmie, though. "Even though this song had specific meaning, more recently I'm overwhelmed at the pain and the brokenness in the world today, and so this is really just me grieving." While it's unclear what precisely she's referring to, Grimmie's murder in Orlando did happen just a few days before the Pulse nightclub shooting.
There really is a lot to grieve in the world right now, and that's palpable in Kelly's voice.
