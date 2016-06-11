Story from Entertainment News

Selena Gomez, Adam Levine, Nick Jonas & More React To Christina Grimmie's Death

Evette Dionne

Christina Grimmie, a 22-year-old singer who started on YouTube and finished third on season 6 of The Voice, died of fatal gunshot wounds on June 11. Grimmie was signing autographs after a performance in Orlando's Plaza Live venue when an unnamed gunman opened fire, according to The Associated Press. In a press conference, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said the assailant, who shot and killed himself after shooting Grimmie, had targeted her specifically.

After the sad news broke, condolences began pouring in for the singer. #RIPChristina has been the top trending hashtag on Twitter, with videos of her blind audition for The Voice circulating, as well. Celebrities, including judges and contestants on The Voice, have also been expressing their sadness for the tragic event.

Adam Levine, who coached Grimmie on The Voice, said he's devastated by her sudden death.
Advertisement

Carson Daly, who hosts The Voice, sent his condolences to Grimmie's family and asked for prayers.

Christina Aguilera, who has been a coach on The Voice, also expressed her condolences on Twitter.

Grimmie opened for Selena Gomez on the 2011 We Own the Night Tour as well as the 2013 Stars Dance tour. She offered a simple tweet in memory of her fellow singer.

Before Grimmie's death was confirmed, Demi Lovato sent a tweet asking for prayers from her 36 million followers.

The Confident singer then tweeted her outrage about the shooting before sending her final condolences.

Similarly, Adam Lambert called the singer's death a tragedy.

Nick Jonas sent his love for the fallen singer, as well, tweeting that his heart hurts at the news.

💔 #ripchristina

A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on


Meghan Trainor, who loved watching Grimmie's YouTube videos, also shared a photo of the pair making funny faces.

Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard, called Grimmie's death "terribly tragic."

Hailee Steinfeld said she's at a complete loss for words.

Charlie Puth sent a beautiful tribute saying that the soul lives on, even when the body dies.

Actress and singer Victoria Justice met and spent time with Grimmie in September and said she's a sweet girl who anybody would want to befriend.

Zendaya sent her love, as well.

Tori Kelly shared one of Grimmie's tweets about tragedies with a broken-heart emoji.

💔

A photo posted by Tori Kelly (@torikelly) on


Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure said her heart breaks for Grimmie and her family.

Sophia Bush said incidents like this are why celebrities are skittish in public.
Advertisement

Abigail Breslin hopes Grimmie has found peace.

Actress Ashley Tisdale-French tweeted her sadness, as well.
Advertisement

More from News