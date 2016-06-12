Christina Grimmie, a 22-year-old singer who started on YouTube and finished third on season 6 of The Voice U.S., died of fatal gunshot wounds on the 11th of June. Grimmie was signing autographs after a performance at the Plaza Live venue in Orlando, Florida when an unnamed gunman opened fire, according to The Associated Press. In a press conference, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said the assailant, who shot and killed himself after shooting Grimmie, had targeted her specifically.
After the sad news broke, condolences began pouring in for the singer. #RIPChristina has been the top trending hashtag on Twitter, with videos of her blind audition for The Voice U.S. circulating as well. Celebrities, including judges and contestants on The Voice U.S., have also been expressing their sadness for the tragic event.
Adam Levine, who coached Grimmie on The Voice U.S., said he's devastated by her sudden death.
Behati and I are absolutely devastated and heartbroken by Christina Grimmie’s death. Our hearts go out to her family pic.twitter.com/y4OMkm0uXu— Adam Levine (@adamlevine) June 11, 2016
Carson Daly, who hosts The Voice U.S., sent his condolences to Grimmie's family and asked for prayers.
So sad about @TheRealGrimmie. I'm still in shock. She was special. Had IT. Talented. Kind. Funny. Loving. Courageous. We hurt w her family.— Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) June 11, 2016
Our artists & families is my territory on #theVoice. I take great pride. Knowing them. Hosting them. Supporting them. It's not TV. It's real— Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) June 11, 2016
Christina Aguilera, who has been a coach on The Voice U.S., also expressed her condolences on Twitter.
So sad passing of @TheRealGrimmie. Beautiful member of #TheVoice family & true #Fighter. My heart goes out to her family, friends & fans. xo— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 11, 2016
Grimmie opened for Selena Gomez on the 2011 We Own the Night Tour as well as the 2013 Stars Dance tour. She offered a simple tweet in memory of her fellow singer.
My heart is absolutely broken. I miss you Christina pic.twitter.com/KWGwZZlj4t— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 11, 2016
Before Grimmie's death was confirmed, Demi Lovato sent a tweet asking for prayers from her 36 million followers.
Praying so hard for Christina Grimmie 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 please pray for her— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 11, 2016
The Confident singer then tweeted her outrage about the shooting before sending her final condolences.
#RIPChristina 😰😢 my thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones..— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 11, 2016
Similarly, Adam Lambert called the singer's death a tragedy.
Nick Jonas sent his love for the fallen singer, as well, tweeting that his heart hurts at the news.
My heart hurts hearing this news.. So terrible. Praying for Christina and her family. #prayforchristina— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 11, 2016
Meghan Trainor, who loved watching Grimmie's YouTube videos, also shared a photo of the pair making funny faces.
I remember geeking out and telling you how I would watch your YouTube videos in high school, and how you were so kind and responded to a stranger with love. This is unfair and heartbreaking. We lost one of the most talented singers and one of the kindest hearts. We will all miss you @therealgrimmie ❤️ #ripchristinagrimmie
Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard, called Grimmie's death "terribly tragic."
Universe, God, Higher Power, whatever you call it- let's all say something right now for every single innocent victim of gun violence— Rowan Blanchard (@rowblanchard) June 11, 2016
Hailee Steinfeld said she's at a complete loss for words.
At a complete loss for words. Unbelievable. My heart breaks over this news. #RIPChristina— Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) June 11, 2016
Charlie Puth sent a beautiful tribute saying that the soul lives on, even when the body dies.
When you die, your body dies, but your soul lives on forever, as will hers. Rest In Peace Christina Grimmie. A beautiful talent.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 11, 2016
Actress and singer Victoria Justice met and spent time with Grimmie in September and said she's a sweet girl who anybody would want to befriend.
I had the privilege of getting to spend time with @therealgrimmie last September. Not only was she talented, she was one of the sweetest & nicest girls I had ever met. I remember saying to my mom, "She's the kind of girl I want to be friends with". Even though I didn't know her well... I am absolutely devastated. When I heard the news this morning, I just wept... how could something like this happen to such an unsuspecting, undeserving good person? I'll never understand. Sending my deepest condolences to her friends & family. All my love to you Christina, may your spirit soar. #RIPChristina 🙏🏼❤️
Zendaya sent her love, as well.
Wow....sending all my love to her family and friends, rest up angel #ChristinaGrimmie— Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 11, 2016
Tori Kelly shared one of Grimmie's tweets about tragedies with a broken-heart emoji.
Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure said her heart breaks for Grimmie and her family.
My heart breaks for Christina Grimmie and her family. I have no words ❤️ My comfort rests in knowing she's with Jesus.— Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) June 11, 2016
Sophia Bush said incidents like this are why celebrities are skittish in public.
I can't get over what's happening...And people wonder why entertainers shun crowds and seem scared in public. THIS. https://t.co/W9s9G0ccAd— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 11, 2016
Abigail Breslin hopes Grimmie has found peace.
Christina Grimmie... You were so talented. I hope you find peace. You didn't deserve this. #RIPChristina— Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) June 11, 2016
Actress Ashley Tisdale-French tweeted her sadness, as well.
Please pray for @TheRealGrimmie. I can't even put into words how I feel. #PrayForChristina— AshleyTisdaleFrench (@ashleytisdale) June 11, 2016