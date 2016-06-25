Watch Amy Schumer's Newly Released Anti-Gun Violence Sketch

Amy Schumer is a major advocate against gun violence. The actress and comedian cut a gun violence scene from her upcoming movie with Goldie Hawn. She became a prominent speaker against guns following a shooting at a Trainwreck screening, and now has taken another stand in the fight for gun control in the wake of the shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub.
She released a deleted scene from Inside Amy Schumer that deals with a law firm that represents gun violence victims. It’s not her funniest, but it is satisfying.
"Have you ever been injured in a mass shooting or other gun crime? Do you want justice?" Jon Benjamin says into the camera.
The victim testimony is funny, in a gallows humor-type way.
"I tried to sue the manufacturers of a hollow-tip bullet that was designed to inflict as much pain as possible, but current law makes it impossible to sue for damages. I even had to pay the ammo company's legal costs," one actor says.
Watch the full sketch below.
