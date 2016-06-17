Amy Schumer Takes Stand In Wake Of Orlando Attack

Amy Schumer has never been shy about speaking her mind about gun violence.
When two women were shot during a screening of Trainwreck, she didn’t back down or shrink from the moment. Instead, she went on a crusade, raising awareness through words and images. Now, she’s taking more concrete action in the wake of the Orlando attack.
She’s in Hawaii shooting a still-untitled film with actress Goldie Hawn and decided to remove at least one scene involving gun violence, E! News reports. Though this may not seem like much, normalization of gun violence can lead to people taking it casually. Just as an example, consider the horrifying absurdity of the Orlando shooter posting to Facebook in the midst of his brutal attack. While it’s easy to chalk that up to mental illness or psychopathy, such details speak to a shockingly casual attitude about shooting people. So brava to Amy Schumer for removing such scenes from her movie.
The project will reportedly be released Mother's Day weekend, May 12, 2017, Variety reports.
