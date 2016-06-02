Amy Schumer is continuing her gun-control activism every way she knows how. She did it in April with a sketch parodying the ease at which Americans can buy handguns. Today, on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, she's joining the movement to get everyone to wear orange with quite the eye-catching statement: an orange bra and nothing else.
As much as this is all about getting the country to change its gun laws, Schumer's statement has, shall we say, diverted the conversation. Twitter comments range from amusement to outrage at her nudity. Several refuse to believe that the headless photo is of the actress. (Anyone wanna confirm the placement of her beauty marks? Never mind.) Perhaps that's not exactly the can of worms she wished to open.
Schumer's recent investment in the issue dates back to last summer, when a gunman opened fire in a Louisiana movie theater during a screening of Trainwreck, killing two women and himself. Since then, the comedian teamed up with her cousin, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, to speak out about the issue and also worked with Everytown.org to create the sketch earlier this year.
#WearOrange day started in 2013, when friends of 15-year-old Chicago gun victim Hadiya Pendleton decided to honor her. "They chose orange because that’s what hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others," the Wear Orange website reads.
#WearOrange day started in 2013, when friends of 15-year-old Chicago gun victim Hadiya Pendleton decided to honor her. "They chose orange because that’s what hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others," the Wear Orange website reads.
Advertisement