Amy Schumer Name-Drops Vivienne Westwood (& A Tampon Brand) On The Emmys Red Carpet

On the red carpet, it's common for attendees to list off the minutia of their ensembles to whichever pre-show host is working the broadcast. Inquiring minds watching at home want to know: Who are you wearing? Amy Schumer took a very thorough approach to this (debatably sexist) Hollywood ritual at the 2016 Emmys. She credited her gown, a Vivienne Westwood creation, her shoes, designed by Tom Ford — and her tampon, courtesy of o.b.
This hilarious tidbit came after the Emmy nominee was reportedly bleeped by E! for saying "clit" as she climbed up to meet E!'s Giuliana Rancic for an interview. Once the time came for the ritual listing of the outfit credits, Schumer gave the cameras a good look at her off-the-shoulder Westwood dress — before giving a shout-out to her tampon brand of choice. (The announcement of Schumer's go-to period cycle accessory was even included in The New York Times' Fashion Twitter account's official look breakdown for the actress.)
Amy Schumer is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress, Tom Ford shoes and an OB tampon.— NYT Fashion (@NYTFashion) September 18, 2016
Rancic, who's asked this question, oh, thousands of times over the years, probably didn't see that one coming. When Schumer started dance-celebrating her answer, the host backed away slightly, only to eventually join the comedian in a short podium shuffle. The camera's always rolling, after all — there's no time to be caught off guard, even by an unexpected, menstruation-related red carpet moment.
