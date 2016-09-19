Story from TV Shows

Was Amy Schumer's Emmys Red Carpet Comment Censored?

Meghan De Maria
Amy Schumer is known for making off-color commentary, but it looks like her red carpet appearance at the 2016 Emmy Awards may have been subject to unnecessary censorship.

As Schumer walked up to Giuliana Rancic for a red carpet interview, the star was apparently worried that she might flash some of the event's other attendees. Schumer grabbed her dress — and it sounded like the comedian said she didn't want to "expose her clit to everyone." The moment was bleeped as it aired on the E! red carpet broadcast.
Schumer has made plenty of controversial remarks in the past — but addressing the female anatomy isn't one of them. "Clitoris" isn't a curse word, so why does it need to be censored on TV?

That wasn't the only joke Schumer had to offer about women's bodies, though. When describing who she was wearing, Schumer listed her "Vivienne Westwood dress, Tom Ford shoes, and an o.b. tampon." Leave it to her to sneak a period joke into a red carpet interview.
