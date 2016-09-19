Amy Schumer is known for making off-color commentary, but it looks like her red carpet appearance at the 2016 Emmy Awards may have been subject to unnecessary censorship.
As Schumer walked up to Giuliana Rancic for a red carpet interview, the star was apparently worried that she might flash some of the event's other attendees. Schumer grabbed her dress — and it sounded like the comedian said she didn't want to "expose her clit to everyone." The moment was bleeped as it aired on the E! red carpet broadcast.
As Schumer walked up to Giuliana Rancic for a red carpet interview, the star was apparently worried that she might flash some of the event's other attendees. Schumer grabbed her dress — and it sounded like the comedian said she didn't want to "expose her clit to everyone." The moment was bleeped as it aired on the E! red carpet broadcast.
Hah, Amy Schumer just made E! bleep out “clit” on the red carpet. I ASSUME that’s a first? #Emmys— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) September 18, 2016
Amy Schumer just said "clit" on live TV. Give her an Emmy for that.— Patrik Sandberg (@PatrikSandberg) September 18, 2016
Schumer has made plenty of controversial remarks in the past — but addressing the female anatomy isn't one of them. "Clitoris" isn't a curse word, so why does it need to be censored on TV?
That wasn't the only joke Schumer had to offer about women's bodies, though. When describing who she was wearing, Schumer listed her "Vivienne Westwood dress, Tom Ford shoes, and an o.b. tampon." Leave it to her to sneak a period joke into a red carpet interview.
That wasn't the only joke Schumer had to offer about women's bodies, though. When describing who she was wearing, Schumer listed her "Vivienne Westwood dress, Tom Ford shoes, and an o.b. tampon." Leave it to her to sneak a period joke into a red carpet interview.
Love that @amyschumer included her o.b. tampon in her "what are you wearing" answer #Emmys2016 #redcarpet— isabella biedenharn (@isabella324) September 18, 2016
.@amyschumer breaking period taboo by giving a shout out to her tampon when asked what she's wearing #AskHerMore #Emmys— Miss Representation (@RepresentPledge) September 18, 2016
Advertisement