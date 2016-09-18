Is Sarah Hyland Wearing The 2016 Version Of The Peplum Top At The Emmys?

Peplum was the trend that came in, took over our wardrobes, and then experienced a swift decline by mid-2015. Of course, we weren't that quick to let go: We saw peplum take new form on the runway, and even speculated as to what silhouette would replace it on the red carpet. Well, tonight, Sarah Hyland proved to us that peplum doesn't have to be totally over.
The Modern Family actress rolled up at the Emmys in trousers and a longline bodice top that offered a new interpretation of the once-loved silhouette. The Monique Lhuillier getup featured a form-fitted strapless top, embroidered with a floral pattern that spilled over onto two floor-length trains.
The way these cascading bits of fabric hung from the top created an oversized, overgrown version of the shapely peplum form. It's not exactly the first time we've seen this silhouette: Emma Watson has had a few takes on this sculptural-top-over-skinny-fit-trousers look (once in Dior, the other in Osman). Hyland took the formula a step further, though, with the evening wear addition of a train. Half gown, half 2015-trendy — all-around awesome. We're filing this one under "fancy-dress inspiration that you can still walk in" for all our future formal events.
