We just attended a baby shower for Rob Kardashian. Or that's what it feels like after watching him gush via Snapchat over some gifts he just received for his soon-to-be born daughter with fiancée Blac Chyna.
The Rob & Chyna star thanked sister Kim Kardashian and brother-in-law Kanye West for a set of West's Saint Pablo Tour onesies.
"Look at all this cool Pablo merch for the baby!" Kardashian said, showing off the Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and "I feel like Pablo" outfits.
He also unboxed two pairs of Giuseppe Zanotti shoes for his daughter.
"Look at these Giuseppes!" he said, sounding every bit like a mom-to-be opening presents at her shower — which, to be clear, we find super-sweet. He tries to sound more like a sneakerhead as he continues, "Fly boxes. Fresh, fresh...obviously, those are hard...look at how hard these are look at them. Whut."
We're not sure if the shoes were gifts from Kimye, but we are sure that this newest member of the Kardashian family is going to be every bit as well-dressed as her cousins. Also, if he's going to continue posting such cute videos, Kardashian might want to consider changing his Snapchat handle from "Robphuckedme."
The Rob & Chyna star thanked sister Kim Kardashian and brother-in-law Kanye West for a set of West's Saint Pablo Tour onesies.
"Look at all this cool Pablo merch for the baby!" Kardashian said, showing off the Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and "I feel like Pablo" outfits.
He also unboxed two pairs of Giuseppe Zanotti shoes for his daughter.
"Look at these Giuseppes!" he said, sounding every bit like a mom-to-be opening presents at her shower — which, to be clear, we find super-sweet. He tries to sound more like a sneakerhead as he continues, "Fly boxes. Fresh, fresh...obviously, those are hard...look at how hard these are look at them. Whut."
We're not sure if the shoes were gifts from Kimye, but we are sure that this newest member of the Kardashian family is going to be every bit as well-dressed as her cousins. Also, if he's going to continue posting such cute videos, Kardashian might want to consider changing his Snapchat handle from "Robphuckedme."