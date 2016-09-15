You Won't Recognize The Emoji Woman With Her Chic New Hair

Hollywood celebs aren’t the only ones getting major makeovers for fall. As the new i0s 10 release shows, emojis apparently felt it was time for a change, too. And the woman in the pink shirt known for holding her hand up like, “whatever,” has just stepped out with a sweet new look.
That's right, the emoji woman is now rocking what appears to be a variation of a chic, loose bob with sideswept bangs (do we think she brought a picture of Taylor Swift to her stylist, erm designer, for inspiration?). Apparently it's really versatile too, since she's also seen wearing it in a voluminous ponytail, seriously on-trend, low pigtails, and loose waves for her bridal look.
But her newfound glam doesn’t stop there. Also on point: dark lips (we like to think she’s using a liquid matte) and a stepped up contour game. What’s more, girlfriend has finally drawn on some brows. And just like that, we seem to know exactly what her long-debated hand gesture is actually saying: “How you like me now?”
