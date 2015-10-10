Pigtails and high-fashion may not sound like they go together, but this season, they became BFFs in a major way. At shows like Miu Miu, Chanel, Marni, and Mara Hoffman, hairstylists send the models down the runway with two tails flopping off either side of their shoulders — with interesting accessories and textures that made the little-girl style all grown-up.



And even better, they also happen to be the perfect weekend hair inspiration. Greasy roots? Miu Miu's interpretation calls for one of the coolest headbands from the back of your closet. Flat hair? Chanel likes you just the way you are. Dying to finally channel your country icon Willie Nelson? We're telling you, there's a version for everyone.



Click through our slideshow for four pigtail ideas that will get you out of the house in under five minutes — because you're probably already late for brunch.