The Grammys red carpet had only just started, and Taylor Swift already had the world's attention. The singer not only won an award for Best Pop Vocal Album before the ceremony even started, but she also took this opportunity to debut a chic new look.
The 26-year-old cut her long, head-banging hair (in front of a crew of fans, might we add) almost two years ago to the date, and has been sporting a pretty short 'do ever since. But this time, she's taken a couple more inches off the shoulder-grazing locks we're used to seeing. Her chin-length bob and straight-across bangs make her already gazelle-like neck look even longer. We still don't know if she actually cut her hair or is sporting a very convincing wig, like a certain member of her squad did at the AMAs. We're looking at you, Gigi.
It's true that on some, such a bob may seem a little mumsy (or a little too reminiscent of Anna Wintour). But Taylor makes it feel modern and fresh — even trendy. We're sure it won't be long before all the ladies with lobs start booking hair appointments to go shorter, too.
