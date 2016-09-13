It's been an exciting week for fans of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. First, we learned on the premiere of Rob & Chyna that they're having a girl. Then, Rob dropped the bomb on us that they're moving.
But wait — there's more! We can now actually see the fetus on Chyna's Instagram. She shared her sonogram with the adorable caption, "I can't wait to meet our baby girl."
Rob originally wanted a boy, supposedly to pass down his family name, which made this sex-reveal a bit awkward. But the pregnancy has been going great; Amber Rose told Entertainment Tonight that Chyna, her friend, was feeling "amazing."
"She doesn’t feel her pregnancy at all," she said. "No cravings, no morning sickness... it's just, like, her stomach's getting bigger, and it's like a regular day for her."
Rose has also mentioned that Chyna's sex drive has been as active as ever.
It looks like Rob is coming around and enjoying the process as well. He shared the sonogram with a similar caption: "Can't wait to meet my beautiful baby girl... Looking forward to that bond more than anything."
