Why Rob Kardashian Wants A Baby Boy

Rob Kardashian is ready for fatherhood. Kardashian and Blac Chyna, who is due in October, haven't yet announced the sex of the baby. But Kardashian sure knows what he'd prefer.
In a sneak peek at Sunday's premiere of the couple's upcoming reality show, Rob & Chyna, Scott Disick asks the dad-to-be whether he wants a boy or a girl. "A boy. You gotta carry on the name," Kardashian reasoned. ("God forbid no one's going to remember who Kim Kardashian was," Disick joked.)
But Kardashian also revealed a sweeter, more meaningful reason for wanting a boy. "I'm definitely hoping for a boy because I want to have the same relationship that I had with my father with my son. So that's what I'm praying for."
Just a few days ago, Kardashian shared an adorable throwback of himself with father, the late Robert Kardashian. In the caption, he said he "can't wait" to be a dad. We assume that applies whether the baby is a boy or a girl.
