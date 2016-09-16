Does The iPhone 7 Really Have The Best Camera?

One of the iPhone 7's big selling points is its new camera. Apple upgraded the phone's back camera to 12 megapixels, with a larger f/1.8 aperture lens for capturing more light in your shots. On the front, it has a 7-megapixel camera, up from five in last year's model.
But if taking photos is one of the most important things you do with your phone, then you want to know for sure: Is the iPhone 7's camera really the best one out there? There are, in fact, other good smartphones in the world — and they have good cameras, too.
To see just how good this camera is, we pitted the iPhone 7 against its predecessor, the iPhone 6s, Samsung's flagship Galaxys S7 (no, not the one that explodes), and the recently launched LG V20, which sports a wide-angle lens on both the front- and rear-facing cameras.
Depending on what type of shots you take and where you take them, you may actually find that one phone better suits your needs than another. And if you've already purchased a new iPhone 7, now you'll know how it stacks up against the competition.
Ahead, we compared shots from these four phones in seven different scenarios. Read on to find out how each one fared.
