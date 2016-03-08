Battery Life

While the S7 has a larger capacity battery than similar-sized phones, its battery life isn't any better than what you've come to expect from a smartphone. With average to heavy use, it can make it through a full day, and if left unplugged at night, loses roughly 30% of its charge. For a similar day of Instagramming, Google Mapping, email checking, web browsing, and Candy Crushing, the S7 seemed to lose just slightly more battery life than an iPhone 6S (in the 5 to 10% range).



That extra battery usage is likely partially due to the S7's always-on screen. When the phone is face up on a surface, or in your hand, the display shows the date, the time, and the battery percentage — you can customize it to show the calendar or an image, instead. You can turn this feature off in the settings, but I generally found it was useful to glance at the screen for this information (it's basically a limited alternative to wearing a smartwatch).



But one very nice thing: charging doesn't take too long using its dedicated "adaptive fast-charging" charger. From a nearly dead 3% battery, it took 15 minutes to get to 25%, a little over half an hour to get halfway charged, and under an hour-and-a-half for a full charge. That's roughly twice as fast as a "normal" charger could do it.

