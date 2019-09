Like the iPhone, the Galaxy S7 has a fingerprint sensor on its home button, which offers a quick and convenient way to unlock the device instead of using your passcode. You can also double-tap the home button to quickly pull up the camera, whether the phone is locked or unlocked.General performance is excellent. Games and video play smoothly; apps and webpages load nearly instantaneously. The screen responsiveness in some apps, such as Facebook, is almost too good at times— I'd accidentally rest a finger on the screen, and in doing so tap something I didn't mean to. Luckily a quick tap of the back button, in the lower right of the phone, sends you back to where you were. App switching, accessed by tapping the lower left of the phone's screen, is also super speedy. Like a stack of cards, you can flip through your open apps to hop to one you were recently using, bypassing the home screen.The software experience is fine — Google Now never ceases to be helpful — but the phone does come preloaded with a bunch of Samsung apps and, as my review unit was a Verizon model, Verizon apps, too (it's available on AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, and U.S. Cellular). But every app that I normally use on iOS is now available on Android, which makes the transition of switching between platforms far more seamless than ever before.Oh, and did we mention, the phone is waterproof ? Now if only its glass were completely shatterproof, too.Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S7 is an excellent smartphone. The build quality is great; it has some convenient software features; and the camera is a winner. If you're looking for a new phone this year, this could be the one.