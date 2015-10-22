Like a first date, you usually "just know" if a phone is going to be good or not within the first 10 minutes of interacting with it. And with Google's new Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P, the feeling was instant attraction. These phones are beautiful, easy to use, and packed with compelling features.
The Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P are Google's new flagship handsets, and they're currently available for pre-order. The 5X is smaller. Made by LG, it's got a 5.2-inch display and its smooth polycarbonate outer casing comes in three colors: black, white, and ice blue. The 6P, made by Huawei, features a 5.7-inch display and an aluminum casing that comes in white, silver, and black. Like the old iPhone 5 and 5s, the edges of this phone feature a "chamfer" — a cutaway that removes the sharp corner, and (since it's made of aluminum) adds a subtle sparkle when you turn the phone this way and that.
Both phones are preloaded with the latest version of Android: Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The interface is straightforward. You've got your home screen, where you can customize the arrangement of folders, apps, and information-revealing widgets; a search bar, where you can quickly access Google Now at the top of the screen by tapping out a query or saying "Okay Google;" and you can swipe to the right to pull up your Google Now cards, which show relevant information, like traffic about your daily commute, what's next on your agenda, and news stories it thinks you will enjoy. The icons for all of Google's built-in apps (Gmail, Hangouts, Drive, etc.) have been redesigned with a flat, colorful aesthetic that makes the OS feel very cohesive and a little playful.
The two handsets also feature fingerprint sensors, quick charging, and stellar cameras. We've been using the phones for roughly a week. Read on to learn what it's like to actually use the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P.
The Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P are Google's new flagship handsets, and they're currently available for pre-order. The 5X is smaller. Made by LG, it's got a 5.2-inch display and its smooth polycarbonate outer casing comes in three colors: black, white, and ice blue. The 6P, made by Huawei, features a 5.7-inch display and an aluminum casing that comes in white, silver, and black. Like the old iPhone 5 and 5s, the edges of this phone feature a "chamfer" — a cutaway that removes the sharp corner, and (since it's made of aluminum) adds a subtle sparkle when you turn the phone this way and that.
Both phones are preloaded with the latest version of Android: Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The interface is straightforward. You've got your home screen, where you can customize the arrangement of folders, apps, and information-revealing widgets; a search bar, where you can quickly access Google Now at the top of the screen by tapping out a query or saying "Okay Google;" and you can swipe to the right to pull up your Google Now cards, which show relevant information, like traffic about your daily commute, what's next on your agenda, and news stories it thinks you will enjoy. The icons for all of Google's built-in apps (Gmail, Hangouts, Drive, etc.) have been redesigned with a flat, colorful aesthetic that makes the OS feel very cohesive and a little playful.
The two handsets also feature fingerprint sensors, quick charging, and stellar cameras. We've been using the phones for roughly a week. Read on to learn what it's like to actually use the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P.