5 Tricks For Becoming A Google-Search Pro

Millions of people use Google each day to search for everything from Demi Lovato to margarita recipes. But while it’s easy to find the latest celebrity rumors, when you’re googling something specific, the results aren’t always quite what you expected. Luckily, there are tips, tools, and new features you can use to get exactly what you want out of any Google search — no matter how obscure.
And with voice recognition, Google can perform even complicated searches without you tapping out a thing. Football score? You got it. Weather in a city you're traveling to in 24 hours? That too. Directions for a roadtrip? Just ask Google how to get there.
To unleash its full, awesome powers on your phone, you'll need to use the Google app. If you just use Google in the browser, it can’t recognize your voice or integrate with other apps, such as Spotify, Shazam, and OpenTable. If you don’t have it installed already, head to the App Store or Google Play to download it.
While you may think you know how to google, you're likely missing out on some of the search engine's best features. Here are some helpful tips — so you don't have to google "how to google."
