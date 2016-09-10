Fashion People Sound Off On Being (& Admiring) Rule-Breakers

Fashion is filled with creative minds that have to bend — or break — the rules on a regular basis to succeed. Designers do it season after season. Print editors do it monthly. Both rely on fresh faces — a.k.a. models that somehow push boundaries or feel novel — to visualize their ideas by wearing a zany design or posing in a delightfully absurd editorial shoot. A veritable cross section of industry rule-breakers turned out for The Daily Front Row's fourth-annual Fashion Media Awards (FMAs).
This year's honorees included Cindy Crawford's look-alike daughter, Kaia Gerber, for Breakout Model Of The Year. The award was presented by Marc Jacobs, who just cast Gerber as the face of his beauty campaign. The 15-year-old showed up with the Crawford-Gerber brood and marveled at the surreality of it all while receiving the award: "It blows my mind that last week, I was sitting in biology class, learning how to use a Bunsen burner, and here I am now." (Other FMA honorees included Tommy Hilfiger, Eva Chen, Love's Katie Grand, Harper's Bazaar's Glenda Bailey, and photographer Sebastian Faena. Presenters included Tom Ford, Carine Roitfeld, and a who's-who list of models: Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, Adriana Lima, Karlie Kloss, and Emily Ratajkowski.)
Ahead, a handful of fashion folks at the FMAs share how they've broken the rules in their careers, plus their favorite people in the industry (and beyond) that are rule-eschewing badasses. Click through for some DGAF inspiration.
