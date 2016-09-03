Chloë Grace Moretz Slays The Red Carpet In France

After announcing her split from Brooklyn Beckham just days ago, Chloë Grace Moretz has taken to the red carpet to show off some major style. The young actress is attending the Deauville American Film Festival, a yearly festival dedicated to honoring American films, held in Deauville, France.
Moretz was given the festival's Hollywood Rising Star Award and graced the opening night red carpet in a gown by Erdem. The next day, she attended a photo-call in an exquisitely detailed Alexander McQueen look. We can't get over how perfectly on-point both of these looks are.
If her Instagram stories are any indication, she's been having fun in France. The star shared a video where she and a friend were drooling over chocolates in a delicious-looking chocolate shop. Showing what looks like every chocolate in the world, she can be heard saying, "We get one of everything, obviously."
And while we're sad the cute young couple called it quits, Moretz is showing how to handle a breakup with class and style. Nothing says you're moving on more than looking — and obviously feeling — fabulous.