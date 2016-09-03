Boomer Phelps Became An Instagram Star In One Post

There are a lot of cute babies on Instagram, but the contender for cutest might be Boomer Phelps, son of Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps.
The elder Phelps is putting his retirement to good use. He staged baby Boomer's first shoot impeccably. It opens with a shot of a pale blue pool float (of course there is a pool in Boomer's first shoot!). The camera pans up to the adorable baby while Drake's "One Dance" plays and Kyla coos "Baby, I like your style."
Clad in swimming shorts, Boomer is wearing his sunglasses propped on his head as he wiggles around, as cute babies seem to like doing. Little Boomer seems to be shaking his head to the beat (That might be a little video trick, who are we to say?) and smiling with his sunglasses on. Why are babies in sunglasses so cute? We may never know.
Michael Phelps fans (and now, Boomer fans) gushed about how cute the baby is.
Mpforever168 wrote, "Glad you're enjoying your retired life. And Boomer is soooo adorable!!" And gtowerz commented, "Such an adorable baby boy!"
Now that Michael Phelps is enjoying the quiet life, we're hoping he devotes lots of time to putting together more video shoots for Boomer, because we need more cute baby videos in our lives.
