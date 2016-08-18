With six medals in Rio, Michael Phelps had a great year at the Olympics — and it was his last. “I’ve been able to accomplish everything I could ever dream of [with professional swimming], and it’s time to move on," he told People.
He said he plans to spend more time with his fiancée and son during his retirement, and he's already gotten started. On Wednesday, Phelps shared his first photo taken after the Olympics, and he's lounging with his family in a pool. (Of course he retreated to the pool first.)
"There's nothing like being back home!! Great way to spend my first day in retirement!!" he wrote.
The timing worked out, since he's got a newborn on his hands now. Boomer was born on May 5, and it looks like his dad's already teaching him how to swim.
We don't anticipate Phelps having any trouble keeping occupied.
