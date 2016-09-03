Kate Middleton Makes Gap Look Princess-Worthy

Even a princess can fall into the Gap. While Kate Middleton and husband Prince William were visiting the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, she was photographed in a pair of pants that might look familiar to bargain-hunters. No, they weren't Alexander McQueen or Jenny Packham, two of her favorite designers. These printed pants were a ready-to-wear item that anyone can get at Gap.
The stretch skinny ankle pants will set you back about $25. If her eye-catching choice in prints isn't your thing, the pants are also available in solid colors.
Middleton is known for her thrifty way with clothes, repeating outfits, mixing high and low pieces, and even buying jewelry on the street. Basically, she totally shops like us, despite having the means and access to go high-end all the time. That's something we totally appreciate about her style.
