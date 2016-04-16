Kate Middleton Buys Street Jewelry, Is Basically Us

Duchesses — they're just like us! They buy cheap souvenir jewelry that might turn their skin green.
During a visit to the Taj Mahal on Saturday, Kate Middleton turned heads in her new $7 earrings, People magazine reports. She picked up the lapis-and-gold baubles from a Bhutan street vendor on Friday, basically making her all of us.
Since arriving in India with Prince William on April 10, Middleton and her affordable fashion statements have quickly made headlines. During a cricket game Monday, for instance, she paired a stunning maxi dress from Mumbai designer Anita Dongre with $11 earrings from the British outpost Accessorize, a store similar to Claire's.
These aren't the first times the Duchess has elegantly put her high-low wardrobe to work. Whether recycling previous season's bags or giving affordable dresses the royal treatment, Middleton has mastered a signature style that balances sophistication with accessibility.
At the Taj Mahal, Prince William and Kate posed on the same bench where Princess Diana sat alone in a famous 1992 photograph. In constrast to the happy royal couple, Diana's marriage to Prince Charles was on the verge of ending when she traveled to the iconic mausoleum.
