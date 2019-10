Which Taylor Swift Should You Be For Halloween?

Taylor Swift's whole career has been about different eras, but Lover may be her most significant reinvention . She's shed her many layers and returned to, well, herself — and luckily, Taylor Swift as her ultimate self is a pretty great costume. In case you missed it, after a year in retreat, Taylor Swift came back. Actually, as the "Look What You Made Me Do" video demonstrated, all of the Taylors came back . Reputation was a dark, moody album about the most difficult time in her life, but with Lover, she's reborn.