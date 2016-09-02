The New Style.com Is Here — & It's Very Different

Back in the day, Style.com was every fashion enthusiast's first port of call for show reviews, catwalk images, breaking news, and insightful industry commentary. So, when the site as we knew and loved it basically shuttered last year, many were bummed (though most content did indeed migrate to the newly created Vogue Runway, or got absorbed into Vogue.com). The domain we flocked to every season was slated to be reincarnated as a Condé Nast-owned luxury e-commerce site. Its future was uncertain (details were sparse, and its debut was postponed from the originally announced September 2015 live date). But today, Style.com is back — and, as expected, it's got a whole new look.
The new shopping destination launched today in the U.K., with the intention of opening up to the U.S. and the rest of Europe later this year. Style.com 2.0 aims to combine leading technology with authoritative content (industry influencer and social media/street style star Yasmin Sewell serves as the site's fashion director) and over 120 global womenswear and menswear brands. (It stocks Chloé, Valentino, and Raf Simons among Jacquemus, Vetements, and Rejina Pyo.)
The website is built on sophisticated artificial intelligence that adapts the shopping experience to the individual customer. Readers can now click and instantly buy edits from Style.com's editorial content, as well as select content from other Condé Nast-owned publications, such as Vogue U.K., GQ U.K., and Condé Nast Traveler. The platform will curate and suggest brands inspired by the customer's browsing journey, and will also power a shopping layer on the websites for Vogue and GQ's British editions.
"From its very beginning, Style.com revolutionized fashion, making runway shows available to everyone," Anna Wintour said in a statement. "It's fitting, then, that the site's newest incarnation will take that even further, giving us a glimpse right now of how we're all going to shop in the future."
Sewell sees the new chapter in Style.com's history as an opportunity to carve out a never-before-seen space in the market. "The time for new is now," she explains. "The vision [of Style.com] is dynamic and brave: a risk-taking mix of the biggest luxury players and most promising rising stars, with exclusive products, bold campaigns, and a unique and unexpected editorial approach. Our customer has known and trusted Condé Nast for its content for years — now they can shop the images that inspired us all."
As the rebooted site strives to usher in a new era of shopping, Refinery29's U.K. staffers hopped onto it this morning to select their favorite picks, enjoying that early launch across the pond. Click ahead to see their dream buys from the next-gen Style.com.
The new shopping destination launched today in the U.K., with the intention of opening up to the U.S. and the rest of Europe later this year. Style.com 2.0 aims to combine leading technology with authoritative content (industry influencer and social media/street style star Yasmin Sewell serves as the site's fashion director) and over 120 global womenswear and menswear brands. (It stocks Chloé, Valentino, and Raf Simons among Jacquemus, Vetements, and Rejina Pyo.)
The website is built on sophisticated artificial intelligence that adapts the shopping experience to the individual customer. Readers can now click and instantly buy edits from Style.com's editorial content, as well as select content from other Condé Nast-owned publications, such as Vogue U.K., GQ U.K., and Condé Nast Traveler. The platform will curate and suggest brands inspired by the customer's browsing journey, and will also power a shopping layer on the websites for Vogue and GQ's British editions.
"From its very beginning, Style.com revolutionized fashion, making runway shows available to everyone," Anna Wintour said in a statement. "It's fitting, then, that the site's newest incarnation will take that even further, giving us a glimpse right now of how we're all going to shop in the future."
Sewell sees the new chapter in Style.com's history as an opportunity to carve out a never-before-seen space in the market. "The time for new is now," she explains. "The vision [of Style.com] is dynamic and brave: a risk-taking mix of the biggest luxury players and most promising rising stars, with exclusive products, bold campaigns, and a unique and unexpected editorial approach. Our customer has known and trusted Condé Nast for its content for years — now they can shop the images that inspired us all."
As the rebooted site strives to usher in a new era of shopping, Refinery29's U.K. staffers hopped onto it this morning to select their favorite picks, enjoying that early launch across the pond. Click ahead to see their dream buys from the next-gen Style.com.