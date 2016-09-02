Style.com used to be every fashion enthusiast's first port of call for show reviews and catwalk images, breaking fashion news and insightful industry comment. But now, the Condé Nast-owned fashion juggernaut has been reincarnated into a luxury e-commerce site, launching today in the UK, followed by Europe and the U.S. later in the year. Its launch comes a year after its original scheduled debut in September 2015 and the fashion world has been on tenterhooks ever since.
The new shopping destination combines leading technology with authoritative content – industry influencer and social media style star Yasmin Sewell, is the Fashion Director – and stocks over 120 (and counting) of the most exciting global womenswear and menswear brands. The site is built on sophisticated artificial intelligence that adapts the shopping experience to the individual customer and readers can now click and instantly buy and own edits from Style.com's editorial content as well as selected content from British Vogue, British GQ and Condé Nast Traveller. The platform will curate and suggest brands inspired by the customer's browsing journey and will also power a shopping layer on Vogue.co.uk and GQ.co.uk.
Style.com's mix includes established brands including Chloé, Valentino, Raf Simons, Christopher Kane and Vetements alongside some of the most dynamic, emerging labels such as Jacquemus and Rejina Pyo.
Anna Wintour, Editor in Chief of American Vogue, Artistic Director of Conde Nast U.S. and board member of Style.com said of the launch: "From its very beginning Style.com revolutionised fashion, making runway shows available to everyone. It's fitting, then, that the site's newest incarnation will take that even further, giving us a glimpse right now of how we're all going to shop in the future."
Yasmin Sewell adds: "I am really inspired by the opportunity to carve a new space in the market for an extraordinary brand like Style.com. The time for new is now. The vision is dynamic and brave: a risk-taking mix of the biggest luxury players and most promising rising stars, with exclusive products, bold campaigns and a unique and unexpected editorial approach. Our customer has known and trusted Condé Nast for its content for years – now they can shop the images that inspired us all."
As Style.com ushers in a new era of shopping, we hopped straight onto the site this morning to select our favourite picks. Click ahead to see team Refinery29's dream buys from Style.com...
The new shopping destination combines leading technology with authoritative content – industry influencer and social media style star Yasmin Sewell, is the Fashion Director – and stocks over 120 (and counting) of the most exciting global womenswear and menswear brands. The site is built on sophisticated artificial intelligence that adapts the shopping experience to the individual customer and readers can now click and instantly buy and own edits from Style.com's editorial content as well as selected content from British Vogue, British GQ and Condé Nast Traveller. The platform will curate and suggest brands inspired by the customer's browsing journey and will also power a shopping layer on Vogue.co.uk and GQ.co.uk.
Style.com's mix includes established brands including Chloé, Valentino, Raf Simons, Christopher Kane and Vetements alongside some of the most dynamic, emerging labels such as Jacquemus and Rejina Pyo.
Anna Wintour, Editor in Chief of American Vogue, Artistic Director of Conde Nast U.S. and board member of Style.com said of the launch: "From its very beginning Style.com revolutionised fashion, making runway shows available to everyone. It's fitting, then, that the site's newest incarnation will take that even further, giving us a glimpse right now of how we're all going to shop in the future."
Yasmin Sewell adds: "I am really inspired by the opportunity to carve a new space in the market for an extraordinary brand like Style.com. The time for new is now. The vision is dynamic and brave: a risk-taking mix of the biggest luxury players and most promising rising stars, with exclusive products, bold campaigns and a unique and unexpected editorial approach. Our customer has known and trusted Condé Nast for its content for years – now they can shop the images that inspired us all."
As Style.com ushers in a new era of shopping, we hopped straight onto the site this morning to select our favourite picks. Click ahead to see team Refinery29's dream buys from Style.com...