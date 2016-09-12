Jordyn Woods' size-inclusive collaboration with Boohoo — the model's first designer turn — drops today. The first offering has all the body-con looks, bodysuits, and velour you could ever want (and that will likely crop up on your Instagram feed ASAP). Plus, everything in the line caps out at $50. Check out the full collection, ahead.
This story was originally published on September 1, 2016.
When Jordyn Woods announced she was designing a size-inclusive collection for British high-street retailer Boohoo earlier this summer, her 1.8 million followers were understandably psyched: The 18-year-old curve model and her very stylish crew, which includes Kylie Jenner and Justine Skye, are some of the most influential members of Generation Z. Plus, with affordable price points and a something-for-everyone approach? We were sold on the concept before we even saw the clothes. Now that we've gotten a first look, we're happy to report Jordyn x Boohoo delivers.
With so many collaborations saturating the market, it's easy to be skeptical about another collection by a model/actress/Instagrammer-turned-designer. But Woods' efforts seem sincere — she sees this collection as a means of bridging the sizing gap she's personally dealt with while shopping. "From personal experience, there were times when I wanted to dress like other girls my age, but I couldn't find clothes in my size that were as cute," Woods told Refinery29. So, when Boohoo, a brand that carries sizes 2 to 22, approached her, she was game "to bring an all-inclusive collection so that all of my friends and fans are able to enjoy it."
This collaboration will have two drops — one for back-to-school, and the other for holiday. The first one is set for September 12, and includes a range of still-summery pieces (think off-the-shoulder and mesh minidresses) with layerable staples more appropriate for fall, like an extra-long-sleeved bomber jacket and a tracksuit among them. Woods thinks there are looks to suit everyone — there's a floor-length crochet dress, for instance, she's betting big on. "I would totally style it with my sneakers and a cool moto leather jacket," Woods said. (Done and done.)
Her generation may be a constant subject of fascination to retailers, but Woods believes that she and her peers want three simple things out of shopping: "Individuality, versatility, and accessibility." She also looks to her high-profile friend group for fashion tips. "We're all so different when it comes to dressing, and I’m inspired by their individual styles daily." On the industry side, the model particularly admires labels like Yeezy, Public School, and Balmain, because she believes "they all embody my confident, sexy and effortless style."
Ahead, see how Woods herself wears her inaugural designer turn in the Jordyn x Boohoo lookbook. (Fun fact: She got a surprise visit from Jenner on set.) Lest we think we don't have all that much in common with the rising model, she told us who she would most love to see wearing her clothes: "Beyoncé, because she is queen." Same, Jordyn. Same.
