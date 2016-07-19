This New Size-Inclusive Line Is Everything We've Ever Wanted

Jordyn Woods might be well on her way to fashion world domination: She's made a name for herself as a model (and spoken eloquently about the issues the industry still faces in regards to body inclusivity), and built quite the social profile (having Kylie Jenner as a close pal definitely doesn't hurt in that department). Now, Woods has been tapped to collaborate with U.K. label Boohoo.
This is Woods' first-ever venture into design — and if you're among her 1.4 million followers, you know the model has a great sense of style. (She even styled herself for a Refinery29 shoot.) Woods' Boohoo capsule will be comprised of two collections: one for fall and one for holiday — and the former is set to drop in August. Expect a general mix of apparel, from dresses to denim to outerwear, and other seasonal pieces. Plus, each drop will be size-inclusive, with all items available from sizes 2 to 22.
This latter point — to make something that "embraces all body types" — was important to Woods, who is represented by Wilhelmina New York's Curve division. "There were points in my life growing up when I wanted to dress like other girls my age, but I couldn't find clothes in my size that were as cute as theirs," the model said in a statement. "With Boohoo.com, I have been supported and encouraged to create something that all women can have access to and that I am proud of."
Carol Kane and Mahmud Kamani, cofounders and co-CEOs of the Manchester-based high-street brand, echoed this sentiment: "As an inclusive brand, Boohoo.com is determined to create fashionable products for young girls of all sizes and continue to encourage body positivity," they wrote in a press release.
Pricing for this collaboration has yet to be announced, but Boohoo definitely runs on the affordable end. (Most items currently on its website are under $100.) This capsule will surely take cues from the personal style of Woods and her famous posse — and, there is a demand, so her followers will surely be pleased. Plus, we wouldn't be surprised if we caught her bestie, Jenner, in some Jordyn Woods x Boohoo come fall.
Advertisement