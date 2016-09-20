When I asked the following five models what characteristics they find most beautiful, there was an overarching theme. Their answers had nothing to do with a person's clothing size, hair type, features, or even looks at all. Rather, traits like someone’s natural glow, energy, style, or overall aura took center stage. Perhaps physical traits took a backseat for them because none of these ladies necessarily fits into the cookie-cutter image of what’s “beautiful.” Or maybe because that archaic way of thinking is finally on its way out, and we’re starting to see a broader definition of beauty take its place.



The ladies themselves have very little in common aesthetically, other than that they bring to the industry individualized, singular, and statement-making looks. There’s no blending in for them in a model lineup. Instead they’re here to challenge how we think about beauty, redefine the standards, and shift the conversation from one about exclusivity to one about inclusivity.



Hopefully, the next time you see them on your browsers, in your magazines, or on the runway, they won’t seem out of place at all. In the meantime, remember these names and faces, because there’s a new wave of beauty on the horizon. We’re simply here to help usher it in.