This Inspiring Woman With Down Syndrome Is Redefining Beauty Standards

Meade is excited for her newest venture. She told People StyleWatch that she loves the brand's products — and beauty in general — and hopes to serve as an inspiration for women everywhere. “People see me for who I am and they see me not as someone with a disability, but that I have ability,” she told the site. “And I like to try new different things, and I inspire women to do that. Beauty belongs to everybody.”We absolutely love Meade's message and hope that as the industry continues to change, casting decisions like these become the norm — and won't even need to be accompanied with a press release. Thanks for blazing the trail, Katie.