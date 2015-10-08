Recent mainstream awareness has created more opportunities for those in the trans community to tell their stories. What is your take on trans awareness, and how has that affected you personally?

"I think it's amazing how many positive things around the trans community have been happening this year. For me, it doesn't affect how I feel...because I am very aware of who I am and I understand it completely. But for those who don't, I think the media should start showing that there is more to identity than just male and female — that there is something in between. I think people should start speaking out more about gender fluidity and making that a mainstream as well."



Why do think there is such a fascination, among those outside the trans community, with someone identifying with one gender or another?

"People find things that they don't understand interesting. Trans [identities] and gender fluidity are not new to the world. But they are finally starting to get recognized more, and it's being understood, which I find extremely important — I want the next generation to not have trouble understanding... I think the more the world sees it in the media in a positive action, the closer we are to succeeding with that goal."



Do you feel the fashion world has been more accepting?

"Fashion has no limits, and they have always respected and accepted new and different interesting things and people. The industry is positive about trans [identities] and gender fluidity, yet fashion is still so critical and not everyone is as accepting... We all know that the industry has come a long way, but I think it's only halfway there; there is still room for improvement."

