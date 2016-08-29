It wouldn't be a Kanye West video if our minds weren't blown. Naturally, last night's premiere of "Fade" didn't disappoint.
Friend of Kimye, Chrissy Teigen, was among those watching West's new release during the MTV VMAs. Like many of us, she was dumbstruck by Teyana Taylor and puzzled by certain visuals. Unlike many of us, she can just call Kanye up and ask him to explain. The rest of us will just have to scratch our heads and write think pieces.
Here's how Teigen so eloquently put it.
"Teyana WHAAAAAAAAT plz train me also what are the lambs you know what forget it I don't care please help me," she hilariously tweeted.
teyana WHAAAAAAAAT plz train me also what are the lambs you know what forget it I don't care please help me— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 29, 2016
Girl, we feel you. Also, can we get Teigen some sort of video-reviewing gig? Sort it out, MTV.
