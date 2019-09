Chrissy Teigen & Aly Raisman Became Friends Over Twitter

What's better than the Final Five? The Final Five plus Chrissy Teigen.The model and cookbook author made a play to join the hottest squad on the planet over social media this week. It seems Teigen and husband John Legend are fans of gymnast Aly Raisman , and couldn't resist reaching out."I don't want to seem forward but I feel like we would be friends please?" Teigen tweeted the gymnast. "We love you!"