Chrissy Teigen & Aly Raisman Became Friends Over Twitter

What's better than the Final Five? The Final Five plus Chrissy Teigen.
The model and cookbook author made a play to join the hottest squad on the planet over social media this week. It seems Teigen and husband John Legend are fans of gymnast Aly Raisman, and couldn't resist reaching out.
"I don't want to seem forward but I feel like we would be friends please?" Teigen tweeted the gymnast. "We love you!"
@Aly_Raisman I don't want to seem forward but I feel like we would be friends please? We love you!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 25, 2016
The gold medalist wasted no time in responding.
"OMG YES," she fired back. "I love u and ur husband. Can we please be best friends & can I send ur daughter some of my leotards?"
OMG YES. I love u and ur husband. Can we please be best friends & can I send ur daughter some of my leotards? 😊😊😊 https://t.co/gVNqTnP4Re— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) August 25, 2016
And just like that, a friendship was born.
"There is no way that between John and I she has any coordination whatsoever but YES!" Teigen responded.
Legend soon chimed in as well, and now we're all hoping they double-date with that football player as Raisman's plus-one.
I will help her out. You can teach me how to model and I'll teach your daughter some gymnastics. 😂 https://t.co/toqZJhLFdR— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) August 25, 2016
@johnlegend @Aly_Raisman personally, I need to be lifted onto the beam— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 25, 2016
The model and the Olympic gymnast had a sweet and hilarious convo. Will Aly be teaching gymnastics to baby Luna? We'll have to find out!
