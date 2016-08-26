Story from Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen & Aly Raisman Became Friends Over Twitter

Erin Donnelly
What's better than the Final Five? The Final Five plus Chrissy Teigen.

The model and cookbook author made a play to join the hottest squad on the planet over social media this week. It seems Teigen and husband John Legend are fans of gymnast Aly Raisman, and couldn't resist reaching out.

"I don't want to seem forward but I feel like we would be friends please?" Teigen tweeted the gymnast. "We love you!"
The gold medalist wasted no time in responding.

"OMG YES," she fired back. "I love u and ur husband. Can we please be best friends & can I send ur daughter some of my leotards?"
And just like that, a friendship was born.

"There is no way that between John and I she has any coordination whatsoever but YES!" Teigen responded.

Legend soon chimed in as well, and now we're all hoping they double-date with that football player as Raisman's plus-one.

The model and the Olympic gymnast had a sweet and hilarious convo. Will Aly be teaching gymnastics to baby Luna? We'll have to find out!

