Aly Raisman Agrees To Meet A Fan, Who Is Also An NFL Player

Colton Underwood has appeared in two NFL exhibition games, been targeted zero times, and has yet to record a stat other than that he was dressed in uniform for the Oakland Raiders. But Underwood displayed the type of confidence and presence that could land him an NFL gig when he successfully (and publicly!) asked gold-medal gymnast Aly Raisman out on a date.



The ask wasn't totally out of left field. 2008 gold-medal gymnast Shawn Johnson and Raiders long snapper Andrew East are married, so presumably Underwood had some sort of connection with Raisman. Or at least enough of one that Raisman asks the interviewer if Shawn "put you up to this."



Here's the video of Underwood asking Raisman out, via Yahoo Sports. It's cute.

